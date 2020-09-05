TWISP – One person was killed and another airlifted to Central Washington Hospital, Wenatchee, after their motorcycle hit a deer on Highway 20 about four miles east of town Sept. 4.
Driver Larry W. Pesacreta, 69, Rainier, was eastbound at 7:43 p.m. when the deer ran in front of his motorcycle at milepost 206. After hitting the deer, the bike crossed the westbound lane and into a field, where it went through a barbed wire fence, the Washington State Patrol said.
It apparently overturned at one point before coming to rest in tall grass. The deer came to rest on the eastbound shoulder.
The passenger, a 77-year-old woman from Rainier, died at the scene. Her name was not released because next of kin had not been notified, the patrol said.
Pesacreta was wearing a helmet, as was his passenger.
The patrol said the deer was unavoidable.
