OMAK – One man was hospitalized and another arrested after an apparent altercation Feb. 10 on North Juniper Street.
Omak Police Sgt. Darren Duncan was called just before 2 a.m. to a report of two men fighting, with two gunshots heard.
He arrived and discovered a fight allegedly had occurred between Dallas D. Wilson, 26, and Nathaniel L. Harris, 40, both of Omak, said Chief Jeff Koplin.
Wilson allegedly had a 9 mm handgun and two shots were fired, the chief said. Harris was taken to Mid-Valley Hospital by LifeLine Ambulance for treatment of a gunshot wound to the lower left abdomen.
He was in stable condition as of Monday afternoon.
Wilson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and booked into Okanogan County Jail.
“It is believed that the two men were fighting over a female,” Koplin said.
Police don’t suspect anyone else of being involved.
Det. Brien Bowling of the Omak Police Department is the primary investigator.
No charges have yet been filed.
