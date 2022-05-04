OMAK – One person was injured when the vehicle in which he was riding went off Nichols Road and down a 120-foot embankment late April 26.
The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office, Omak Police Department, Washington State Patrol, LifeLine Ambulance and Omak Fire department responded about 9:36 p.m.
Joseph Everybodytalksabout, a passenger in the vehicle, was treated by LifeLine personnel. He declined to tell investigators who was driving, according to a report by Deputy Tony Marchand.
The vehicle was registered to Malott resident Latoya Leaf, who was contacted and came to the scene from an address on Ferry Street, Omak, the report said.
Leaf allegedly told Marchand she thought Everybodytalksabout was driving her car, but LifeLine personnel indicated his injuries were not consistent with being the driver, and the deputy found the seat closer to the steering wheel that it would have been for Everybodytalksabout.
Two other people apparently were in the vehicle, Marchand wrote.
The report said the vehicle apparently was traveling west up the hill, but veered off the road and traveled 120 feet down an embankment. It overturned at least once.
The vehicle was towed the next day.
