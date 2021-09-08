As we enter September and the weather begins to turn a corner, significant progress has been made on several of the largest fires threatening our landscape.
But dry conditions and extreme fire danger still pose a threat. Several large fires continue to burn throughout Okanogan County, the Colville reservation and the region. To date, we have had 43 large fires burn in Washington, consuming over 630,000 acres.
This year personnel and equipment are stretched thin. That’s why I’ve increased our air capacity and committed new resources as fires continue to burn.
We have made good progress in fighting these blazes, but we cannot get complacent now. This time last year, large fires took us by surprise, burning 500,000 acres and destroying 238 residences.
Those fires also decimated the town of Malden, the communities of the Colville tribes and, terribly, cost the life of a small child. Our firefighters are committed to preventing a repeat of this tragedy, but they need your help.
By preparing our properties, we all can help slow the spread of wildfire, allowing our firefighters to work more efficiently and safely. Each of us has a responsibility to prepare our own properties so we can all be safer, together.
Earlier this year, many county residents participated in the Wildfire Ready Neighbors Program. This program was designed to make hardening your home against wildfire easy and seamless with direct access to resources and experts.
This exclusive pilot program exceeded 100 percent of its goal in Okanogan County. I’m grateful so many residents took this important first step to protect their homes and neighbors.
I ask you to remain vigilant and responsible with fire until the danger has passed this season. Conditions remain volatilely dry and any wayward spark could start the next major wildfire.
Some things you can do to help our exhausted fire crews include: Avoid starting outdoor fires, reduce dry vegetation fuels around your home, and make sure your car isn’t dragging chains that could spark a wildfire.
Hope is on the horizon as the seasons begin to change. The way you have rallied around our firefighters has been truly heartwarming – and now we need to help them in this final stretch.
Together, we can all do our part to protect our homes, neighbors, and firefighters.
Hilary Franz is Washington’s elected commissioner of public lands.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.