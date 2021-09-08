NESPELEM – The Cold Springs Fire hit the Colville Indian Reservation hard, with around 80 homes being lost, along with fencing, livestock, wildlife, forest and rangelands and other assets.
Rodney Cawston, Colville Business Council chairman during the fire and until July 2021, said 2020 brought five fires on both sides of the reservation.
“They were huge fires. There were so many fires at the same time. It was a perfect storm,” he said near the end of 2020 after the Federal Emergency Management Agency announced the tribe is among the agencies eligible for assistance.
“That was really good news for us,” he said. “We appreciate all the federal government can do.”
Along with structures, grazing lands were lost and accommodating ranchers in need of feed was a challenge.
He said he hoped the Omak Wood Products mill, which was mostly destroyed, and the heavily damaged Malott HUD housing complex would qualify for FEMA help. The mill had been closed for several years before the fire.
Current Chairman Andrew Joseph Jr. declined to comment on the fire or recovery.
Cawston said the mill site would take millions of dollars to bring back to a buildable state, since there are environmental problems there that predate tribal ownership.
“But there is no price on the things families lost,” he said. “They had only a matter of minutes” to get out.
The fire began near Omak at night and, pushed by north winds, raced southward to the Columbia River in a matter of hours.
“And the child – that broke everybody’s heart,” he said of Uriel Hyland, 22 months, who was killed when he and his parents were caught in the fire at the southwest corner of the reservation near the Columbia River.
Cawston said the tribe appreciates the donations and volunteers who helped in the fire’s aftermath.
“Communities are in huge need now,” he said, adding that the tribe has lived through one disaster after another with fires, COVID-19, climate change and more.
