OKANOGAN – Folks who lost fencing, stock watering systems and other infrastructure to the 2020 Cold Springs and Pearl Hill fires can still seek assistance from conservation districts in Okanogan and Douglas counties.
The state Legislature appropriated $1.5 million statewide for fiscal year 2022 (the current year) and another $1.5 million for fiscal year 2023 for conservation districts to tap for cost-share projects, said Craig Nelson, executive director of the Okanogan Conservation District.
He said his office doesn’t have specific numbers for lost livestock, miles of damaged fence or other impacts, but is working with affected landowners on cost-share projects to help replace fencing, stock watering systems, certain irrigation components and other eligible systems.
“We have been conducting outreach to the affected communities from last year’s fires as well as this year’s fires - they are eligible, too - and have already approved cost-share contracts for about half a dozen residents with several more being worked on.”
More information is available at www.okanogancd.org.
Foster Creek Conservation District, which serves northern Douglas County, is seeking sources of funding assistance for reseeding burned priority areas and other post-fire recovery.
Landowners who need help with recovery and documenting losses may contact the district or fill out an intake form through the district’s website, www.fostercreekcd.org.
