OKANOGAN – Damage to transportation, utilities and Okanogan County communications infrastructure from the Cold Springs Fire has been largely repaired, but some costs haven’t been recovered yet.
The state also suffered infrastructure damage, as did the Colville Confederated Tribes/Bureau of Indian Affairs.
Damage to county infrastructure from the fire, which began Sept. 6, 2020, included a short section of burned guardrail on Cameron Lake Road at Cook Lake, almost 150 burned road signs, burned vegetation and trees that need to be removed before they become a public hazard, and surface damage to unpaved roads from firefighting traffic, said Josh Thomson, public works director and county engineer.
The guardrail was repaired by a contractor at a cost of just under $20,000, and the signs were replaced b y county crews for another $20,000, Thomson said.
“Road surface repairs during and just after the fire amounted to $45,000,” he said. “Vegetation and tree removal has been delayed until after private and tribal timber salvage harvests, and is estimated at $50,000 in effort by county crews.”
No funds have come in yet to offset the hits to the county budget, but Thomson said his office is working on three different sources.
Insurance may cover the radio equipment. If not, it may be eligible for funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, he said.
Cameron Lake Road is a federally classified road, so repair costs are eligible for emergency funds through the Federal Highway Administration. If so, that would disqualify it from FEMA consideration.
“We are working on the paperwork for all three sources and hope to have all eligible costs reimbursed before the end of this year,” Thomson said.
“We also lost public works radio equipment on Pitcher Mountain with an estimated $90,000 cost to replace,” Thomson said.
The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office and dispatch didn’t suffer damage from the fire, but other local agencies had losses when the Pitcher Mountain communications building, owned by Day Wireless Communications, was destroyed, said Mike Worden, chief deputy of special operations/communications.
Fire District No. 3 and Mid-Valley Hospital both lost equipment. Both agencies have replaced their equipment.
Initially, to get communications back up with law enforcement and dispatch, the hospital paid $4,878 to RACOM to set up a temporary station at Pitcher Mountain in partnership with the sheriff’s office, said Megan Barton, executive assistant at Mid-Valley Hospital. The equipment – for communication with LifeLine Ambulance and other first responders - was in place Sept. 9, 2020, and operated until a new tower was completed in April 2021.
“The full replacement of the tower took several months due to impacts from the pandemic and supplies available to the manufacturer being on back order,” she said. “The tower build was completed the first week of April for a total cost of $23,269.96.”
Mid-Valley officials are working with FEMA for reimbursement of the $28,147.96 total, and are awaiting an update from the federal agency, she said.
During the fire, the hospital had only unstable and intermittent Verizon cell service; land lines, radio, Internet and other cell service was down, as was the Cerner electronic medical recordkeeping system. Electricity went down the afternoon of Sept. 7, 2020, so the hospital switched to generator power.
Administrator Alan Fisher set up the hospital’s incident command system. Admissions offices monitored the functioning cellphones – with the hospital’s main phone number routed through them - and messages were sent on to the intended recipients. Hand-held radios were deployed within the hospital for internal communications, Barton said at the time.
Mid-Valley Clinic closed Sept. 8, and the hospital stopped elective procedures for that day. Both reopened the next day. Land telephone service was restored later in the week.
Public utility districts serving Okanogan and Douglas counties experienced losses, as did Bonneville Power Administration and Nespelem Valley Electric Cooperative. Information on co-op damage was not available.
Okanogan County PUD lost 27 miles of distribution line and 189 poles, plus 18 miles of transmission line and 175 poles, along with about 20,000 feet of fiber optic line.
“While most of that has now been repaired, the biggest project – the Okanogan-Brewster transmission line – is yet to be done,” said PUD spokeswoman Sheila Corson.
Because of delays caused by this year’s wildfire activity on the Colville Indian Reservation, transmission line repairs had to be delayed from the original anticipated starting date in July. Construction now is set to start Sept. 20.
Total cost of the project, including the 40 percent of the line that was destroyed plus an upgrade of the whole line from wooden to steel poles, is about $13 million.
“We are working with FEMA and have determined our estimated claim for damage is $7,722,025, with an estimated reimbursement of $6,756,772,” Corson said. “None of that has been received yet, but we anticipate reimbursements coming in from December 2021 through March 2023.”
In the past, it has taken as long as five years from the incident to get the final FEMA reimbursement, she said, alluding to payment times experienced for the 2014 Carlton Complex and 2015 Okanogan Complex/North Star/Tunk Block fires.
She noted the PUD crews worked about 10 days of 18-hour shifts to get electricity and broadband restored right after the fire. Then a crew was sent to help Nespelem Valley Electric Cooperative, “whose system took a hard beating as well.”
Since the fire, the PUD also has dealt with thieves taking scrap metal from the downed transmission line.
“Because of the loss of our transmission line, we have had a harder time restoring outage more quickly,” she said. “The loss of the line also contributed to the need for power conservation this past July, when two BPA transmission lines were down in a lightning storm.”
Lighting took out one; the other was down for maintenance.
“Our staff worked massive hours during the Cold Springs wildfire, but we are always doing what we can to respond to customer needs as quickly as they arise – that’s what public power does,” she said. All departments are involved.
Douglas County PUD lost more than 700 poles and 20-plus miles of line, said spokeswoman Meaghan Vibbert.
All service has been restored, but a year later the PUD is still cleaning up some damaged, but functioning infrastructure, she said.
Losses totaled $5 million.
“We are getting our paperwork finalized for the FEMA dollars and expect to see those funds start rolling in by the end of the year,” she said.
Meanwhile, for state highways, maintenance and state work force costs were roughly $145,000, which were reimbursed by the Federal Highway Administration, said John Maloney, state Department of Transportation maintenance analyst for the north central region.
Emergency contracts totaling roughly $1.672 million were awarded to take care of damaged guardrail, and hydroseeding was performed to take care of potential erosion problems, he said.
No road surfaces were damaged by the fire, but roughly 20 miles of guardrail was damaged and 63 acres of right of way, roadside and hillside areas were hydroseeded to protect against erosion, Maloney said.
Federal highway funds paid for the work.
Colville tribal officials declined to comment on damage the tribe suffered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.