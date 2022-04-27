OLYMPIA — An online conference for tribal veterans is planned May 2-3.
“Supporting the Warrior Journey and Making Connections” virtual training will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days via Zoom platform.
The conference marks the first time the Oregon and Washington departments of veterans affairs will join multiple host tribes from both states in partnership efforts to serve tribal veterans better.
Topics include specially adapted housing grants, advance care planning, program of comprehensive assistance for family caregivers, native veterans spouses and dependency, and how the departments can support tribal veterans through collaborative agreements with Indian tribes.
More information is at http://www.dva.wa.gov or 800-562-2308.
