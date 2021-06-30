OLYMPIA - The Washington State Redistricting Commission has scheduled a second round of public outreach meetings on drafting of new congressional and legislative district maps.
A meeting for Congressional Districts 4 and 5 is set for 1-3 p.m. July 24 via Zoom, TVW and YouTube.
Public comments are sought on drawing new congressional and state legislative district maps.
Those who want to contribute need to register as a participant to receive a Zoom invitation. A unique registration link will be sent via email, said the commission.
People who want to watch do not need to register.
TVW will offer English and Spanish language coverage. The commission’s YouTube page will offer English and American Sign Language coverage.
Additional language interpretation requests should be emailed by noon Wednesday, July 21, to WSRCShared@redistricting.wa.gov.
Those wanting to comment must register by 9 a.m. July 24 at https://leg-wa-gov.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_RpLrQrKBTvWz6ymb1kWRkA.
