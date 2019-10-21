BREWSTER - An open house is planned from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, by the Brewster Fire Department.
The event will be at the fire hall, 412 W. Indian Ave.
Free hot dogs and pop will be served. Raffles for smoke alarms, sleds and flashlights are planned, as are fire truck rides.
“Come to the fire hall and meet the brave men and women who volunteer to keep us all save,” said a city announcement.
