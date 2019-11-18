TWISP – An open house is planned Nov. 21 on the Twisp restoration project for forest management.
The event is set for 5-7 p.m. Nov. 21 in the Methow Valley Community Center, 201 E. Methow Valley Highway.
The U.S. Forest Service is seeking public comments on the 77,038-acre collaborative proposal southwest of Twisp.
Forest officials said the area is in need of proactive forest management. The project’s primary focus is to restore forest health, reduce wildfire risk, improve watershed functions, and maintain and protect wildlife habitats.
“Through this project, we have a real opportunity to restore this special place and better protect nearby communities at the same time,” said Eireann Pederson, a silviculturist with the Forest Service and project team leader. “We’ll be looking at all of the tools in our restoration toolbox including commercial thinning, prescribed fire, wildlife habitat and aquatic restoration.”
According to forest officials, the project will take a holistic look at the current condition of the forest, assessing social, terrestrial, aquatic, access, recreation and other important values. Restoration may include both terrestrial and aquatic work such as prescribed fire, forest thinning, stream improvements road work and more.
A 30-day scoping period is offered on the draft proposal. The period opened Nov. 12 and will close Dec. 12.
More information is at https://www.fs.usda.gov/project/?project=56554.
Comments can be submitted at https://cara.ecosystem-management.org/Public//CommentInput?Project=56554.
An interactive project story map is available at https://tinyurl.com/yjpvqf8p.
A public comment period on the draft analysis document is expected in late summer 2020, and a final environmental analysis and draft decision are expected in the summer of 2021.
