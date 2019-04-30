TWISP – Two open houses are planned May 9-10 to provide information about drought conditions in Okanogan County.
The first will be May 9 at the Twisp Valley Grange, 344 W. Second Ave., and the second will be May 10 in the Okanogan County Public Utility District auditorium, 1331 N. Second Ave., Okanogan. Both events run from 1-3:30 p.m.
Gov. Jay Inslee declared a drought emergency April 4 for the Okanogan, Methow and upper Yakima watersheds.
Okanogan Conservation District will host the meetings in partnership with the state departments of ecology, health, and fish and wildlife; Washington State Conservation Commission, and Washington Emergency Management Division.
Each open house will begin with a short presentation by state Department of Ecology personnel to explain the current situation and the actions taken by the state to date.
Following the presentation, attendees will be invited to meet with participating agencies and non-profit organizations, such as the Okanogan Conservation District and Methow Watershed Council, to find the best available resources to help those who are concerned about drought impacts.
When Inslee made his declaration, the Methow River was predicted to have 72 percent of normal flow, while the Okanogan was predicted to be around 58 percent of normal.
“Given these conditions, it is likely that many irrigators will have water turned off due to low in-stream flows,” said the conservation district announcement. “There may be additional impacts to agriculture and other sectors.”
