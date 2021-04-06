ORONDO – An Orondo man was killed April 1 when the four-wheeler he was riding collided with a livestock trailer on Highway 97 about six miles north of town.
Jose A. Villanueva Manriquez, 30, died at the scene, said the Washington State Patrol.
Villanueva Manriquez was eastbound on a dirt road at 1:41 p.m. and attempted a right turn onto the southbound lane of Highway 97 when he lost control of his four-wheeler, said the patrol. The vehicle crossed the centerline line and struck the driver’s side of a livestock trailer being towed by a pickup truck driven by Jess S. Darwood, 36, Carlton.
The patrol said Villanueva Manriquez was not wearing a helmet.
Carlton, who was wearing a seatbelt, was not injured. His passenger, Steven P. Darwood, 66, Carlton, also was wearing a seatbelt and was not injured.
The four-wheeler, which was destroyed, was removed from the scene by Auvil Fruit employees, the patrol said.
Darwood’s trailer received non-reportable damage. His pickup truck was not damaged.
Highway 97 was closed in both directions until 4:25 p.m., the state Department of Transportation said.
