OROVILLE — A school resource officer has been proposed for the Oroville School District by city Police Chief Mike Langford.
“I don’t care whose idea it is that gets an SRO in the school, as long as it’s done right,” he told the city council July 5. “As things are, the funding may be difficult, but I’m going to keep trying.”
“I have been in contact with Jeff Hardesty, Oroville School District superintendent, and it seems like he is open to the idea of an SRO, but he wants to get the parents’ input,” Langford said. “The kids need to feel safe, and they need a positive role model, someone other than a teacher they can go to that can acutely deal with the problem they are having from a bully.”
The resource officer would be armed “so if there is a threat the SRO can take action to prevent injury or loss of life to a student or a teacher,” he said.
Hardesty said he supports adding a resource officer.
“Many years ago, when I was a principal in Moses Lake, I worked with an SRO, and I am in support of the idea,” he said. “Chief Langford and I have recently begun discussing this possibility, knowing that there are still a number of considerations to be worked out before any formal decision could be made.
Funding is one of those considerations.
Under Langford’s proposal, the city would pay 25 percent of the resource officer’s wages, and the school district would pay 75 percent since the officer would spend 75 percent of the time in the school. Actual numbers would have to be negotiated.
“The city council has no problem with having an SRO in the school, but the majority of the funding would have to come from the school as that’s where the officer would spend most of the time,” said Oroville Mayor Jon Neal said.
An entry-level police officer would cost $23,208.90 in wages, $13,925.34 in benefits, $2,500 for uniforms and equipment, and an estimated $5,000 for basic law enforcement academy training – or a total of $44,634.24 for August to December.
“Obviously, funding such a position is difficult, considering the economic climate we are experiencing,” Langford said. “It is my intention to place a trained and certified school resource officer in the Oroville School District.”
In a written statement to the council, he said, “so far in 2022, there have been at least 28 incidents of gun violence in America’s schools. These incidents took place all over the U.S. and in schools of all sizes in both large and smaller communities.”
In the Oroville School District, approximately 30 percent of students reside with someone other than their primary parents, and approximately 70 percent of the students who attend school in Oroville are below the poverty level, he said.
He did not voice a connection between school violence and students’ living situation or economic status.
“Drugs are easily obtained in the Oroville School District, as they are in other districts as well,” the chief wrote.
“I don’t believe a direct correlation can be drawn between poverty and school violence in a general sense,” said Hardesty. “It is too complex of a topic to draw correlations. Our school’s district is considered a poverty district based on our free and reduced counts – meals – and we don’t have high incidences of school violence, for instance.”
From January to May 2022, 62 people were shot in schools and one stabbed nationwide, Langford said. The largest was Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, where a lone gunman shot 19 students and two teachers in a city with a population of 16,122.
Other considerations include community support for the idea, budget and sustainability, specific roles and responsibilities of the SRO, insurance and training requirements, Hardesty said.
“Yes, an SRO is traditionally armed, however, during my past experience the SRO played more of a proactive mentor role in the school than a reactionary enforcement role,” Hardesty said. “There are a number of considerations before a formal decision about an SRO should be made, parent support and concern being one of them. While parents have not contacted me about hardening the school or about an SRO, we are not sure how parents might feel about having an SRO in the schools.”
He said there’s always been a consistent police presence in Oroville schools because of the community’s small size.
“For many years, Oroville Police Department had an office in the high school, and they continue to be welcomed to share space,” he said. “To some degree, an SRO would not be a new concept to Oroville.”
In other city council business, the council decided to accept Bonfire reservation program at a cost of $1,500 for program membership. Individuals who wish to reserve city campground spots can log into Bonfire and make reservations.
