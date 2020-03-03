OROVILLE — The Oroville Depot Museum could be getting some spruce-ups.
That was the message local historian Kay Sibley presented to city council Tuesday, Feb. 18.
Sibley explained the Oroville Depot Museum building is owned by the Okanogan Borderlands Historical Society and the land is owned by the city. Sibley requested permission from the city for the historical society to install a roof addition over a display in the back of the building.
She presented the council with a drawing of the proposed addition. City Clerk JoAnn Denney said she had a question into the Municipal Research Services Center to determine if the city requirements would be needed as the project would not be funded by the city.
The council supported the request and agreed it would be a nice addition to the facility.
In other business, the council:
• Discussed the city’s policing situation.
• Heard from Oroville Library and Community Board president Salley Bull about a couple of issues.
Bull said the civic room heater installation has been scheduled and the 50 percent down voucher is included for payment with the vouchers. She said that is the final item needed at the library building.
She also reported the Oroville Market Association wants to provide a recycle day once a month in conjunction with the farmers market. Items accepted will be aluminum cans, steel food cans and plastic milk and pop bottles. Items will then be taken to Green Okanogan recycling center in Tonasket.
• Received a renewal application notice from the state Liquor and Cannabis Control Board for the Fashion, La Mexicana.
• Learned new renters at the Riverside Retreat house asked City Superintendent Steve Thompson if it would be possible for them to get a dog. At the time of lease signing, pets were not allowed. Staff recommended they be allowed to get a pet.
Councilman Ed Naillon said he would like to see a pet policy adopted prior to approval.
• Discussed the city municipal airport. Thompson reminded council that letters were mailed out to airport users notifying them of the change in airport management, and that city crews will begin cleaning up the airport property in March.
• Approved vouchers of $59,383.65 and payroll of $38,360.14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.