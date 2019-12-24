OROVILLE – A 9-year-old girl died Dec. 23 when the vehicle in which she was riding went off Highway 97 just south of town and overturned.
Sarah L. Schatzel, Oroville, died at North Valley Hospital, Tonasket, the Washington State Patrol said.
The vehicle, driven by Rebecca L. Schatzel, 19, Oroville, was northbound at 1:35 p.m. around a curve when her vehicle went off the road’s right side, the patrol said. The vehicle hit the northbound ditch, overturned and came to rest in a private driveway facing west.
Rebecca Schatzel also was injured and was taken to North Valley Hospital.
Both occupants were wearing seatbelts. The vehicle was destroyed.
The patrol said the accident’s cause was wheels off the roadway. There was no indication in the report that charges would be filed.
