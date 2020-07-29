OKANOGAN – An Oroville man was charged July 14 in Okanogan County Superior Court with one count each of first-degree possessing depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct and communication with a minor for immoral purposes.
Andrew James Mieirs, 31, is accused of showing a cellphone picture of his groin area to a 6-year-old girl and possessing videos of pre-teen girls.
Reports by Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office deputies Terry Shrable and Isaiah Holloway accompanied the charging document as a probable cause statement.
The girl allegedly told her mother that Mieirs, a relative, had shown her a picture of his “butt” while they were on a walk with other children, according to Shrable’s report. The girl’s parents allegedly told the deputy the girl referred to anything below the belt as “butt.”
The deputy contacted Mieirs, who voluntarily handed over his cellphone, according to Shrable’s report.
A search warrant was obtained for the phone and information was transferred to two discs. There were numerous images of Mieirs naked, and several videos of what appeared to be pre-teen girls, including one of a girl urinating outside and another of a girl in a classroom, according to court records.
Holloway’s report said he was provided with a copy of Mieirs’ employment history from Jan. 1, 2018, to March 31, 2020, showing Mieirs worked for the Oroville School District in 2019 and 2020.
After checking with Oroville Superintendent Jeff Hardesty, it was determined the girl in the video showing a classroom was a 10-year-old student. The deputy attempted to contact the girl’s mother.
A girl in another video was identified by the 6-year-old’s parents, court records said.
Mieirs’ employment records with the Oroville district were obtained and reviewed.
He allegedly described talents that would be helpful in working with students as experience teaching children as a church worker, leading groups of children in arts, crafts and games, and supervising them on a playground.
The employment file also contained a resignation letter that had been emailed to three people with Oroville district addresses, said Holloway’s report. The letter was sent four days after the initial complaint was taken by Shrable on April 5.
Part of the email said there were “unfortunate circumstances” in his life that made it impossible to continue working for the school and that he had personal matters on which he needed to focus immediately, said court records.
Mieirs was arrested July 10. Bail was set at $15,000 during a July 13 preliminary hearing, and bond was posted July 20.
The Okanogan County contract public defender was appointed July 13 preliminary appearance to represent Mieirs, but the office of Miller and Chase, Okanogan, later took the case.
Mieirs entered a not guilty plea July 16.
Oroville School District minutes posted online indicate Mieirs was added to the district’s substitute list Nov. 26, 2018, and hired as a life skills paraprofessional Oct. 28, 2019.
