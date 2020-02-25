OROVILLE — An Oroville man was arrested Saturday, Feb. 22, on suspicion of attempted murder after allegedly striking another man with a propane tank and cutting his face with a knife.
Sean Dahlquist, 29, was arrested after a chase through Oroville, said Sheriff Tony Hawley.
Dahlquist was booked into the Okanogan County Jail on suspicion of second-degree attempted murder and attempting to elude.
Dispatch received a 911 call at 1:53 p.m. Feb. 22 from 15 Balmes Road, Oroville, for a man bleeding from the face. They found Bradley Keener, 22, apparently had been struck with a propane tank and cut on the face with a knife.
He alleged he had been struck by Dahlquist during an altercation. Keener was taken to North Valley Hospital, Tonasket, for treatment.
During the investigation, deputies determined the alleged attack occurred within Oroville city limits at 300 Juniper St., where Keener said he was staying with his 26-year-old girlfriend, Hawley said. The altercation allegedly occurred after Dahlquist attempted to remove Keener from the home after the woman had called Dahlquist because she and Keener were not getting along.
The woman was not injured.
Both men allegedly fled the location after that.
Dahlquist was located about 3:27 p.m. driving on North Main Street in Oroville.
Deputy Cody Lunn tried to stop him, but Dahlquist allegedly attempted to elude the deputy at speeds near 70 mph in the city. The suspect allegedly bailed out of his still-moving vehicle in the 200 block of South Main Street and attempted to flee on foot, Hawley said.
Lunn pursued him on foot and apprehended him.
The incident remains under investigation.
