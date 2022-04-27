OROVILLE — Oroville May Festival royalty will be crowned Saturday, April 30, in Colton Auditorium at Oroville High School, 1008 Ironwood St.
The ceremony starts at 7 p.m.
Darbey Carleton, 17, will be crowned as queen to reign over the 88th annual festival. She and her court were selected during a Feb. 21 pageant.
She is the daughter of Steve Carleton and the late Stacy Carleton.
Carleton is a second-year Running Start college student working toward an associate degree. She said she intends to pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
Also being crowned are princesses Addy Calico, 17; Meladie Young, 18; Kylie Acord, 16, and Kaylee Clough, 18.
Calico, the daughter of Andrea Calico and Kevin Fray, is working on an associate degree from Wenatchee Valley College. She participates in the Upward Bound program through Washington State University, and plays softball and volleyball.
Young, whose parents are Steve and Cedar Clough, is a senior and has been a cheerleader throughout high school. She plans to pursue journalism and political science at Western Washington University after graduation.
Acord’s parents are Walter and Lindsay Acord. She is in the Running Start program through Brigham Young University, and is youth representative for Oroville Cares Coalition.
She works at Java Junkie coffee stand.
Clough, the daughter of Bob and Betty Clough, is a high school senior and participates in Running Start through WVC. She plans to attend the University of Idaho and major in dance and theater.
She dances with LFW School of Dance, Omak.
After the coronation, the queen’s ball runs from 9-11 p.m. in Colton Auditorium.
May Festival is set for May 12-13. Activities include music, an air band and lip sync battle, bass tournament, parade, barbecues, duck race and the May Pole dance.
“This is the 88th Oroville May Festival,” said festival President Shelly Roberts. “It’s a longstanding tradition here, and I want to see it continue for years to come.”
Carleton and her court succeed 2020 and 2021 royalty Emily Rawley, queen, and Emma Bocook and Victoria Castrejon, princesses.
