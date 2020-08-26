OROVILLE – Classes – all online - are scheduled to start Aug. 26 in the Oroville School District.
Instruction will focus on essential standards with alignment and pacing as in a traditional classroom to allow for seamless transition between online and in-person instruction, once the latter is approved, according to the district.
The instructional week runs from Tuesday through the following Monday, with students expected to meet the traditional instruction hour requirement of 28.5 hours per week.
Curriculum will be locally controlled, with instruction occurring as screen time, recorded, small group and whole group lessons. Parent-teacher-student contact will be maintained, according to the district.
Students in need of an online learning device will be provided one by the district.
The district plans to use SeeSaw/Google Suite for student through fifth grade and Google Classroom, Screencastify and Zoom for sixth- through 12th-graders.
