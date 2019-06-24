OKANOGAN – A power outage is planned June 30 to July 1 in the Methow Valley and parts of the Okanogan Valley.
The Okanogan County Public Utility District outage will affect customers of Okanogan County Electric Cooperative and PUD customer Loup Loup Ski Hill.
Power will be off from 9:45 p.m. Sunday to 6 a.m. Monday.
PUD customers in Pleasant Valley, Malott and the Chiliwist will experience a 10-minute outage for switching only.
People who use medical equipment requiring electrical power should make other provisions, the PUD advised.
“This outage is needed to switch Okanogan County Electric Co-op to the new transmission line out of the Twisp substation,” said the PUD announcement.
