OKANOGAN – Several hundred Okanogan County Public Utility District customers were without power Thursday evening, May 16.
Two of the four outages were storm-related, said PUD spokeswoman Sheila Corson.
Those two – in the Pateros and Janis bridge areas - were blamed on osprey nests built on power poles that got wet, conducted electricity and tripped the lines off. Neither caught fire.
A third, in Oroville, occurred when a vehicle hit a pole.
The final outage, in the Aeneas Valley, occurred when a hot line disconnected. Corson said it’s unclear why the line went down.
