TONASKET— The Tonasket branch of Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union is slated to open Monday, July 27, in the former Wells Fargo Bank building at 16 W. Fifth St.
“Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union is a member owned financial cooperative and is dedicated to the residents of the areas we serve,” said President and CEO of P1FCU Chris Loseth. “P1FCU has an 82-year tradition of supporting the communities and residents in our field of membership with best of class consumer, mortgage and business lending services along with a full suite of deposit product services and account services which bring great economic value to our members.”
Loseth said the expansion of P1FCU will include the cities of Tonasket, Cle Elum, Brewster and Spanaway.
“Our goal is to enhance the financial lives of our members from all walks of life and backgrounds,” Loseth said. “We strongly value community spirit through staff volunteering and financial support of local organizations.”
Loseth said the Spanaway Walmart location opened June 29, while the opening date for the Brewster branch was scheduled for July 13, followed by the Cle Elum branch to open Aug. 10.
The Brewster location is at 112 N. Seventh St.
“We are looking forward to our role as a strong community citizen with our long history of community support and will assist when and where we can with the residents and cities of Tonasket, Cle Elum, Brewster and Spanaway,” Loseth said. “We are happy to announce that our (Tonasket) Branch Manager is Vannessa Newell. Our grand opening celebration is still in the planning stages due to COVID-19 restrictions and will take place when it is a safer environment for the residents of Tonasket and our staff members.”
Loseth said all of the branches in Washington, Idaho and Oregon are following COVID-19 guidelines per the state Department of Health and Governor’s Offices along with recommendations from the Center for Disease Control.
