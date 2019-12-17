OLYMPIA - Washingtonians soon will have access to the most generous paid family and medical leave program in the nation.
Starting in January, nearly all workers in this state may be eligible to take up to 12 weeks to care for themselves or a family member through a serious illness or injury, to bond with a new child coming into the home and for certain service-connected events for military families.
In some circumstances, between 16 and 18 weeks may be available.
To be eligible, an employee must work 820 hours in Washington, approximately 16 hours per week, over the course of about a year and experience a qualifying event, according to the state Employment Security Department.
Hours will be accumulated from all employers for which an employee works, including multiple employers at once and seasonal or temporary work.
Qualifying events include the birth, placement or adoption of a child; a worker’s own serious health condition or the need to care for a family member who has a serious health condition. For an application to be approved in the event of a serious health condition, medical certification by a health care provider will be required.
Unlike the unpaid federal program, the Family and Medical Leave Act, the state program offers partial wage replacement and applies to workers in businesses of all sizes. Wage replacement is based on income and can cover up to 90 percent of a worker's typical wage.
Job protection is available if a worker is employed at a business of more than 50 employees, and has worked there for at least a year and for a minimum of 1,250 hours.
Applications for leave can be filed with Employment Security starting Jan. 2, 2020, with benefits payable from Jan. 1. Events that took place in 2019 may still be covered, including the birth or placement of a child.
For anyone planning to take leave early next year, the department suggests a worker:
-Go to paidleave.wa.gov/2019 and assess eligibility for the program using the downloadable eligibility questionnaire.
-Notify the employer in writing at least 30 days leave will start. A sample notification can be found on the Employment Security website.
-Get your documents ready. They include proof of identification documents to upload with the application, and a medical certification form in some cases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.