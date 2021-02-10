SPOKANE – An Okanogan County defendant’s conviction for use of drug paraphernalia was overturned Feb. 1 by the state Court of Appeals for Division 3.
Thomas Jackson Barton appealed his Okanogan County Superior Court conviction. The unpublished appeals court decision was written by Judge Laurel Siddoway with George Fearing and Kevin Korsmo concurring.
According to the appeals court decision, to convict a person for unlawful use of drug paraphernalia under state law, the state must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the accused has used drug paraphernalia in one of 21 specified ways or has used it in some other way to introduce a controlled substance, other than marijuana, into the human body.
Possession by itself is not a crime, the court said.
“We agree with Thomas Barton that the state’s evidence of a glass pipe found in his jacket proved only possession, not use,” said the appeals court. “We reverse his conviction for use of drug paraphernalia.”
In July 2019, Barton was arrested by Colville Tribal Police on an outstanding warrant and taken to the Okanogan County Jail. Corrections deputies took possession of Barton’s jacket and other belongings to inventory his property.
While conducting the inventory, they heard an object make a clinking noise in a jacket pocket and notified the tribal officer. The jacket was searched and found a glass pipe, piece of folded foil and, within the foil, a folded piece of paper with a white, powdery substance inside.
The officer, McKenzie Shaffer, suspected the substance was methamphetamine, and knew the usual method of ingesting the crystal form was by a smoking device, such as a pipe. He could see that the bowl end of the pipe had been burned at some point, according to the decision.
The foil, paper and contents were sent to the Washington State Patrol crime lab. It’s not clear whether the pipe, which also was bagged, was sent to the crime lab, the appeals court said.
Barton was charged with one count each of possession of a controlled substance-methamphetamine and use of drug paraphernalia.
At Barton’s trial, a Washington State Patrol forensic scientist said the substance was 0.1 gram of methamphetamine hydrochloride. He did not test the pipe.
Defense moved for dismissal of the drug paraphernalia charge, based on insufficient evidence, but the motion was denied.
Barton was found guilty by the jury and was sentenced to 12 months and a day of confinement and 12 months of community custody for drug possession and 90 days for the paraphernalia, with the sentences to run concurrently.
Regardless of the officer’s testimony, “the pipe was not tested for residue, however, and the photograph of the pipe that was admitted in evidence does not show residue in the glass pipe,” the appeals court said. “There is no evidence Mr. Barton exhibited drug use-related behavior during the arrest, transport, or at the jail. And Mr. Barton was arrested in a public casino, not a high drug-use area.”
Appeal counsel for Barton was Marie Jean Trombley, Graham. Counsel for state was Melanie R. Bailey, Okanogan County prosecuting attorney.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.