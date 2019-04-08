SPOKANE – The state Court of Appeals for Division III has affirmed the termination of parental rights for an Okanogan County man.
In an unpublished opinion filed March 28, a three-member appeals court panel agreed that Okanogan County Superior Court was correct in terminating Carl Coshow’s parental rights with his son and daughter.
Coshow had custody of the two children, who have different mothers who were not involved in their lives, but his parental rights were terminated after he was arrested for allegedly hitting the girl, court records said.
The state Department of Social and Health Services found several parental deficiencies and Coshow was ordered to undergo alcohol/drug and psychological evaluations, and successfully complete recommended treatments and participate in parenting education.
“DSHS offered all court-directed services in the appropriate manner,” the appeals court said. “Coshow declined to participate in several of them and only occasionally participated in other services. Clear, cogent, and convincing evidence supports the trial court’s determination that all ordered services were provided.”
The opinion was written by Judge Kevin Korsmo with Rebecca Pennell and George Fearing concurring.
Lisa Elizabeth Tabbut, Winthrop, represented Coshow. Stephen Michael Bozarth with the state Office of the Attorney General, Wenatchee, represented the state.
