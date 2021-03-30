OMAK – A class on “Parenting the Love and Logic Way” is planned during April and May at Okanogan Behavioral HealthCare, 1007 Koala Drive.
A fee will be charged.
During the five-session class, April 21 and 28 and May 5, 12 and 19, parents will learn how to avoid un-winnable power struggles and arguments, stay calm when their children do upsetting things, set enforceable limits, avoid enabling and begin empowering, help their children learn from mistakes rather than repeating them, raise children who are family members rather than dictators, and more, said a course description.
Registration information is available at 509-826-8409 or jbent@okbhc.org.
