PATEROS – Washington State Parks wants to hear from the public about preliminary recommendations for recreation and land use at Alta Lake and Bridgeport state parks.
A meeting is set for 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, at the Pateros Fire Hall, 191 Industrial Way.
Parks officials will share the preliminary recommendations, which were written in the wake of a planning process that began in May 2019. In October, staff hosted a meeting to introduce several planning alternatives for the public to review and provide comment.
Identified issues at Alta Lake include:
-Boating education and public safety.
-Lake level management.
-Water quality and shoreline erosion.
-Fire restoration and lack of shade.
-Cliff and other trail development.
-Interpretive program opportunities.
-Outdated facilities.
-Expanded activities for kids.
-Minimizing impacts to private property owners.
-Protecting habitat for important species, including squirrel habitat.
Draft alternative No. 1 calls for diversifying recreation. That could include:
-Offering more diverse recreational opportunities in addition to motorized boating and water-based recreation.
-Updating existing structures and maintaining developed areas within the current park footprint.
-Developing an expanded trail system, making the area attractive to multiple users including hikers, equestrians and walkers.
-Improving the cliff trail and extending the loop to Goat Mountain with interpretive kiosks at the viewpoint.
-Making trail connections to golf course neighborhoods.
-Weather permitting, developing opportunities for four-season recreation, including ice fishing, winter camping and winter non-motorized recreation.
-Assessing water quality, lakeshore erosion and public safety to monitor impacts from motorized boating.
Draft alternative No. 2 would expand water recreation. Proposals include:
-Continue existing water-based recreation focus.
-Where possible, expand camping within existing camp loops.
-Develop cabins.
-Expand boat ramp and trailer parking.
-Enhance existing swim area with docks, picnic and cabana areas.
-Seek out motorized boating concessions and events.
-Preserve the “viewshed” to the east.
-Study the lake level fluctuation to determine cause and effect more conclusively.
Both alternatives would call for development of a dog swim park close to the water, upgrading playgrounds and existing facilities, and continue restoration of fire-damaged areas to provide more shade, habitat and visual relief.
At Bridgeport State Park, identified issues include:
-U.S. Army Corps of Engineers lease agreement.
-Lake Woods Golf Course.
-Outdated facilities.
-Upgrade and expand camping, add cabins.
-Easier access to the park from town and to the day-use beach.
-Continued use of area for exercise, dog walking and bird watching.
-Offer more diverse activities for a range of ages and interests.
-Tribal fishing, camping and subsistence food gathering.
-Historic and cultural interpretation, such as Ice Age flooding and tribal events.
-Adjacent land use impacts – buffer for review.
Draft alternative No. 1 calls for medium intensity recreation. Proposed actions include:
-Looking toward securing a future concession or partnership like Lake Woods Golf Course or other specialty recreation use/facility.
-Expanding the existing trail system from U.S. Army Corps of Engineers property through the park and extending loops through the north and west areas to create a continuous loop system with a variety of distances.
-Expanding camping, including more group camps, day-use areas and larger RV sites.
-Improving access to the day-use area.
Draft alternative No. 2 focuses on low intensity recreation. It would:
-Call for less acreage in recreation classification than in draft alternative No. 1.
-Envision a future where the park continues to offer a peaceful oasis in the developed recreation areas, with some expansion of camping and day-use areas, facility upgrades and improvements to existing facilities.
-Classify areas in the northwestern part of the park and the haystack rock formations as natural, which would limit public access and protect the shrub-steppe landscape.
-Develop an interpretive trail north of and potentially including the existing group camp, along with interpretive kiosks, trailhead and other low-intensity development.
Under both alternatives, the state would continue its agreement with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to manage the developed portion of the park. The 25-year lease, finalized in 2016, commits Washington State Parks to renewing the golf course lease, keeping the park open year-round, expanding park facilities (possibly including cabins), and developing easier access to the day-use beach. The existing group camp would be relocated.
Both alternatives would support greater emphasis on interpretive programming and address the issue of providing more diverse activities, serving a range of ages and interests, and include bird watching.
Final recommendations for both parks will be developed and the presented to the Washington State Parks and Recreation Commission.
More information is available at https://parks.state.wa.us, then going to Programs, Planning & Public Input, Current projects, Alta Lake and Bridgeport CAMP.
