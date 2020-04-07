Resolution is precursor to reduction in force
PATEROS – A financial emergency, precursor to a reduction in force, was approved March 30 by the Pateros School Board.
The board met via the Zoom meeting platform. Several staff members and a few visitors also called in.
The resolution cites new, unfunded expenditures and a decrease in school funding as contributing to the financial emergency.
With its approval, Superintendent Greg Goodnight and Principal Mike Hull would recommend a reduction in force of classified employees to the board for action at a yet-to-be-scheduled special board meeting. The meeting would be before April 15, the board said.
In other business, the board:
-Approved a memorandum of understanding with the certificated workers’ union.
-Suspended all facility use requests.
-Agreed to buy a play area cover from Armstrong Steel Corp. The steel structure would be paid for with funds from a capital levy approved by voters last spring.
Three bids were received.
-Heard an update on possible use of an eight-acre parcel owned by the district. Erlandsen and Associates designed a different configuration for the baseball and softball field at no cost to the district.
The configuration would not require removal of a concrete wall on the east side of the property. It also allows the projects to be done in stages.
A statewide stay home, stay health order has caused delays in receiving bids and pushed back the project timeline, district officials said.
-Approved the 2020-21 academic calendar.
-Approved revised policies and procedures dealing with a language access plan, and recruitment and selection of staff.
-Declared an emergency and approved a resolution suspending policies.
-Reset the August board meeting date to Aug. 24. It will include the annual facility tour.
The regular meeting date of Aug. 31 would be the night before the first day of school.
-Had first readings of policies dealing with district notification of juvenile offenders, release of information concerning student sexual and kidnapping offenders, rights and responsibilities, use of school facilities, and maintaining professional boundaries.
-Learned most seniors are on track to graduate. The state Board of Education is scheduled to consider modified graduation requirements April 8.
-Learned enrollment reporting is frozen during the state-mandated school closure. The Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction developed a methodology to be used for projected enrollment.
The districts March full-time equivalent enrollment was 293.
-Acknowledged the efforts of Federal and State Programs Director Scotti Wiltse and her team of para-professionals for their coordination of school work, meal delivery and management of spreadsheets tracking student information during the school closure. Teachers are working hard to provide distance learning support and lessons.
-Learned the district is working on a way to get Internet connection to all students.
The next meeting is set for 6 p.m. April 27 in the school library unless there is an extension of the school closure order. If so, the meeting will be conducted electronically.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.