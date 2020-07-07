PATEROS – The Pateros School Board set a goal to reopen school in person come September, but also is making plans for alternative education to accommodate students whose parents choose to keep them home because of COVID-19 concerns.
Board members discussed setting up an alternative school during their June 29 meeting, which was conducted remotely.
Opening day is scheduled for Sept. 1.
Superintendent Greg Goodnight shared his ideas for an alternative learning experience program this fall to accommodate distance learning. Pateros Alternative School would be available for full-time or part-time online education primarily to students who live within the school district.
Proposed curriculum options will be posted on the district website for review.
Goodnight said the district’s planning process includes review of plans by the district action team before final approval by the board.
In addition, the district has a plan for a sick room that is outside the main building and plans for social distancing for breakfast, lunch and recess. Distancing for some grade levels appears problematic.
Goodnight said he hopes for new state guidelines that do not require feet between students but rather three feet, as per the American Pediatrics Association.
In other business, the board:
-Learned Superintendent Greg Goodnight signed agreements with Armstrong Steel, Educational Service District 112 for personal protective equipment, Ellison Education for a grant and an advocacy letter to the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
-Approved policies dealing with annual inventory status and evaluation status.
-Approved a revised 2020-21 class schedule.
-Learned the state has approved a 2019-20 emergency COVID-19 minimum school day/hour waiver.
-Heard Goodnight report the covered playground footings are in and the Chris Street house will be renovated to create an isolation sick room and monitoring area using CARES funding.
-Had second readings on policies and procedures dealing with opioid-related overdose reversal and associated student bodies.
-Set a budget hearing for 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 27, in the school library unless state mandates are still in place to have meetings remotely.
-Had first readings of new and revised policies and procedures dealing with accountability goals, animals as part of the instructional program, student immunizations and life-threatening health conditions, military leave and volunteer firefighter and emergency medical technician first responder leave, and allowable costs for federal programs.
-Accepted the resignation of Elyse Darwood, high school language arts teacher.
-Hired Jimmie Rogers Jr. as kindergarten to 12th grade music and band teacher.
-Hired Marissa Jacobsen as high school language arts teacher.
-Approved the fall coaching staff: Tom Asmussen and Jessica Simmons, junior high girls’ basketball; Erik Romero and Brandon Butler, junior high football; Chloe Piechalski and Melanie Williams, high school volleyball; Marcus Stennes and Shane Kelly, high school football; Jesse Villalobos, high school soccer, and Erika Varrelman, high school cheer.
-Learned all 2020 seniors graduated except for one student who withdrew last September. One credit waiver was needed.
-Extended Goodnight’s contract.
-Set the next board meeting for 6 p.m. July 27 in the school library, unless a remote meeting is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.