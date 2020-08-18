PATEROS – The Pateros School Board had a goal-setting and strategic planning meeting Aug. 10.
The special meeting was conducted on the Zoom platform.
Besides board members Grace Larsen, Chad Miller, Parker Barth and Marc Armstrong, others participating were Superintendent Greg Goodnight, North Central Educational Service District Superintendent Michelle Price, Recording Secretary Linda Ehlenbach and community members Scotti Wiltse, Pam Haley, Frank Herbert, Gene Dowers and Carlene Anders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.