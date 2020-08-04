PATEROS – A $5.73 general fund budget for 2020-21 was approved July 27 by the Pateros School Board.
Budget approval came after a public hearing, during which no comments or questions were offered. Three visitors called in to the board’s Zoom meeting.
During the hearing, Superintendent Greg Goodnight explained the budget and answered questions from board members. Business Manager Brandon Rose reported on materials, supplies and operating costs.
Other funds approved by the board include capital projects, $200,000; transportation vehicle, $90,423; debt service, $150,658, and associated student body, $85,777.
