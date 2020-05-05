PATEROS - Pateros School Board has approved a three-pronged plan for graduation based to COVID-19 restrictions.
The board met remotely April 27 via the Zoom platform.
Depending on gathering restrictions from the state, the board plans to choose one of three plans approved at the meeting.
The 2020 graduation ceremony will be June 12:
-If social distancing guidelines are still in effect, graduation would take place at Memorial Park with fireworks afterward.
-If social distancing guidelines have been lifted, a normal graduation ceremony would be in the school gym.
-If stay-at-home guidelines are still in effect, a virtual graduation ceremony is planned.
In other business, the board learned:
-High school student Sage Scott was awarded a two-year position on the Association of Washington Student Leaders Student Voice and Advisory Council
-Learned teachers have been congratulated by parents for going above and beyond with distance learning.
-Tabled a revised policy and procedure for use of school facilities.
-Approved on second reading revised and new policies and procedures dealing with district notification of juvenile offenders, release of information concerning student sexual and kidnapping offenders, rights and responsibilities, and maintaining professional boundaries.
-Decided to reduce next year’s early release days from 17 to eight to address loss of direct instruction this year.
Kindergarten through 12th grade students will gain 4.5 days of instruction to cover learning targets they may have missed this year.
Student conferences also will be changed.
-Approved the school improvement plan.
-Received a proposed 2020-21 class schedule. Approval is anticipated at the May board meeting.
-Received a proposed fee schedule for next school year. The only increase is for an individual carton of milk. Approval is anticipated at the May board meeting.
-Reviewed co-curricular cooperatives with other school districts. Tennis and track agreements with Brewster were renewed, but the wrestling co-op was not.
-Learned there were no findings in a financial/accountability audit report conducted by the state.
-Learned state budget cuts may be coming.
