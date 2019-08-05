PATEROS – The Pateros School Board approved a $6.49 million general fund budget for the 2019-20 school year during its July 29 meeting.
A public hearing on the budget was conducted during the meeting, with budget approval afterward. No one from the public asked questions.
The budget also includes $106,000 for the capital project fund, $150,000 in the transportation vehicle fund, $151,000 in debt service and $84,159 in the associated student body fund.
In other business, the board:
-Heard from Shane and Olivia Cronin about an athletic facility they’re planning in town. They proposed possible collaboration with the district.
No action was taken.
-Heard from Joe Kitzman about a proposal before Okanogan County to vacate undeveloped streets in Methow that dissect parcels he owns. Since the district owns property adjoining land proposed for vacation, he was seeking district support.
He proposes replotting the land into two building lots.
The board authorized a letter of support from the district.
-Learned Superintendent Greg Goodnight signed a career and technical education agreement with Wenatchee Valley College, a language acquisition cooperative letter of agreement with North Central Educational Service District, a media services contract with the educational service district, a contract with White Glove Service for Chromebook setup and a school messenger agreement with Washington School Information Processing Cooperative in Everett.
-Received the 2016-18 accountability and financial statement audit reports.
-Approved revised a revised policy and procedure dealing with student fees, fines or charges, and a revised procedure concerning nutrition, health and physical fitness.
-Heard a report on summer projects, most of which will be done by district staff. Projects include construction of a therapy room with stretching table and Americans with Disabilities Act access to the music room and ag building, replacement of the walk-in cooler that was covered under the water heater insurance claim, and annual summer painting and cleaning.
-Authorized a meeting to be set up with Douglas-Okanogan Fire District No. 15 concerning Methow Fire Hall expansion.
-Authorized purchase of 25 computers for staff. The cost will be split between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school year technology budgets.
-Had first readings of revised policies and procedures dealing with excused and unexcused absences, student discipline, and nutrition, health and physical fitness.
-Hired Patti Troutman as a long-term, certificated substitute for fifth grade.
-Accepted the resignation of Amanda Sloss as resource room para-educator.
-Talked about online board training through the Washington State School Directors Association.
-Heard a letter from a community business about the difficulty in retaining employees because of a day care shortage in the area.
The next board meeting will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 26 in the school library, 344 W. Beach St.
During a special meeting July 31, the board talked about goals and strategic planning.
