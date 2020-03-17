PATEROS - Pateros School Board will have an emergency special meeting at 6 p.m. today, March 17, in the school library, 344 W. Beach St.
The agenda includes personnel and fiscal management in response to the COVID-19 state of emergency declared by Gov. Jay Inslee.
Actions may be taken, said a board announcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.