PATEROS – The Pateros School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, July 29, in the school library, 344 W. Beach St., for a budget hearing.
The proposed budget is online at www. Pateros.org and the district office after July 22.
The 2019-20 school year budget and the four-year budget plan will be discussed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.