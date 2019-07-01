PATEROS – A hearing on the proposed 2019-20 Pateros School District budget is planned for July 29.
The hearing is set for 5:30 p.m. at the school, 344 W. Beach St.
During their June 24 meeting, the school board rescheduled the hearing, which was to have been that night. A mandated restructuring of the state’s accounting codes necessitated the change, said district officials.
In other business, the board:
-Learned prep work on the district’s eight-acre parcel is needed before fill dirt is brought in and grass is planted. The board approved the projects and expenditures, including $15,000 for 100 loads of topsoil to prepare the site for grass.
The land is off Highway 97 at the north end of town. Superintendent Greg Goodnight said the district plans to use the area for sports practice fields. In the spring, particularly, multiple teams – baseball, softball and soccer - use the school’s single field.
A voter-approved capital projects levy will be used to pay for covering a play area, putting a floor in the annex gym and installing Americans with Disabilities Act-approved access to the music room.
-Hired Amy Stennes as kindergarten through 12th grade guidance counselor.
-Accepted the resignation of John Slater as head high school girls’ basketball coach.
-Hired fall coaches. They include Tom Asmussen and Justin Carrington, head coach and assistant, respectively, for junior high girls’ basketball; Erik Romero and Brandon Butler, head coach and assistant, respectively, for junior high football; Chloe Gill and Melanie Williams, head coach and assistant, respectively, for high school volleyball; Marcus Stennes and Shane Kelly, head coach and assistant, respectively, for high school football; Jesse Villalobos for high school soccer, and Erika Varrelman for high school cheerleading.
-Learned second-grader Nevelyn Wilson and third-grader Jasper Kelly won bicycles, donated by the Masons, in the reading program. School officials said another student’s name was drawn, but the child already had a new bike, and told school officials to draw someone else’s name.
-Approved a 2019-20 contract for Principal Mike Hull and a one-year extension to the contract of Superintendent Greg Goodnight.
