PATEROS – An overnight trip to Seattle by the cheerleading squad to attend University of Washington Spirit Day was approved Aug. 26 by the Pateros School Board.
The squad has sufficient funds in its account to pay travel expenses. Other cheer squads in the area may travel with them and share in the transportation costs.
In other business, the board:
-Heard a report from second grade teacher Teagan Straub about the kindergarten through fifth grade English language learners summer program. Students worked on language skills four days a week for most of the summer.
The program was funded by the high poverty learning assistance program grant and included transportation.
-Approved several teachers to teach outside their endorsed areas. They include Jonathan McBride, seventh to 12th grade drama; Scotti Wiltse, math bridges prep; Amy Stennes, kindergarten to fourth grade social skills; Jennifer Carlson, seventh grade English/language arts, public speaking; Erik Romero, 11th to 12th grad computer programming, computer apps, accounting and elementary technology.
-Recognized retiring business manager Melodie Allen for her 21 years of service to the district.
-Approved policies and procedures dealing with excused and unexcused absences, and nutrition, health and physical fitness.
-Received results of last springs Smarter Balanced state test.
-Had first readings of policies and procedures dealing with the electoral system; board member resignations and vacancies; high school graduation requirements; equivalency credit for career and technical education courses; enrollment; student discipline; medication at schools, and revenues from local, state and federal sources.
-Hired Andrew Barnett as a bus driver.
-Approved board strategic initiatives.
-Learned the staff attended two days of Leader in Me training.
-Learned seventh through 12th grade students will have the use of Chromebooks this year.
-Learned the annual open house and barbecue will be Sept. 18.
-Learned a new flag was purchased for the gym. The cheerleaders paid for half the cost as a gift to the school.
