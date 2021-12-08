PATEROS – Christmas in the City is coming back to Pateros Dec. 10, bringing along activities, food and drink, and a visit from Santa.
Christmas in the City runs Friday only from 5:30-8 p.m., with Santa’s visit starting at 6.
The Holiday Market will run parallel to Christmas in the City on Friday, as well as from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday Dec. 11.
All activities take place in Pateros at the downtown Riverview Pavilion Stage and Resource Center, according to the city’s event posting on their website.
The event is sponsored by the City of Pateros, Apple Pie Jamboree, and the Pateros Fire Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.