PATEROS – A public hearing is planned in January to discuss selling a portion of the Methow School property to Okanogan-Douglas Fire District No. 15.
No date was announced.
During its Nov. 25 meeting, the Pateros School Board talked about options being considered for the property.
The fire district is interested in expanding the Methow Fire Hall and approached the district about acquiring a portion of the district’s property.
In other business, the board:
-Heard a report from Design West Architect representative Cameron Golightly on the scope and study survey, which helps to determine the estimated amount the school is qualified to borrow and also the percentage of state matching funds for which the district is eligible. Another report is scheduled for the December board meeting.
-Heard an update on the district’s eight-acre parcel. Irrigation and seeding are planned.
-Had second readings and approvals of policies and procedures dealing with mission statement, student records, student immunization and life-threatening health conditions, and drug-free schools, community and work place.
-Had first readings on policies and procedures dealing with gender-inclusive schools, student discipline, students and telecommunication devices and regulation of dangerous weapons on school premises.
-Made an excess levy adjustment for tax year 2019, for collection in 2020.
-Hired Tom Asmussen as high school girls’ basketball assistant coach.
-Accepted the resignation of Darryl White as high school girls’ softball assistant coach.
-Approved a leave of absence for school nurse Raine Barnett.
-Learned 20 students were honored on the principal’s list, 26 on the superintendent’s list and eight with perfect 4.0 grade point averages. Students of the quarter also will be recognized.
-Learned the associated student body’s Christmas Spirit Week is Dec. 16-20
-Learned November full-time equivalent enrollment was 296.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.