PATEROS – The Pateros School Board decided to keep the former Methow School property intact, rather than selling a portion to Douglas-Okanogan Fire District No. 15.
The fire district approached the school district several months ago about buying part of the property to expand its facilities.
During the school board’s Feb. 24 meeting, Superintendent Greg Goodnight said his stand is to not divide the property, but rather keep it whole and to find a solution that meets the needs of the Methow community, the fire district and the school district.
Board member Parker Barth moved to keep the Methow property whole, and wait until the best use of the property for the Methow community is found. Board member Marc Armstrong seconded and the motion carried unanimously.
In other business, the board:
-Learned Goodnight signed a tennis cooperative request through Washington Interscholastic Activities Association.
-Approved the technology plan, facility use applications and a letter of support for a proposed ice rink.
-Reviewed proactive competition principles and gym rules, developed by district coaches and administrators, that will be included on sports programs.
-Approved revised policies and procedures dealing with grading and progress reports, school-based threat assessment, complaints concerning staff or programs and athletic incident complaint form, notification of threats of violence or harm, and bid or request for proposal requirements.
-Approved a sixth grade outdoor education field trip April 27 to May 1 at Alta Lake State Park.
-Approved a transitional kindergarten program for 4-year-old children. Funding would be based on enrollment.
The program is in response to comments from parents and community members about a lack of local preschool opportunities.
-Discussed options to provide cover for the outdoor play area. The project will be paid for with levy money approved in 2019.
-Approved the 2020-21 academic calendar. The school year will start Sept. 1 and end June 11, 2020. Winter break will be Dec. 21 to Jan. 1, 2021. Snow closure makeup days are March 4-5, 2021, and spring break will be April 5-9, 2021.
A dozen professional development early release Wednesdays are planned.
-Heard a report from Goodnight about revised guidelines and criteria used for making decisions on facility use requests. A proposal will go to the board at its next meeting, set for 6 p.m. March 30 in the school library, 344 W. Beach St.
-Had first readings on policies and procedures dealing with language access plan, and recruitment and selection of staff.
-Approved spring sports coaches for junior high girls volleyball, Teagan Straub, head coach, and Erika Varrelman, assistant; junior high track, Marcus Stennes; high school track, Erik Romero; softball, John Slater, head coach, and Katarina Wilson, assistant; baseball, Shane Kelley, head coach, and Matt Coffman, assistant, and boys’ soccer, Jesse Villalobos; tennis, Sean Hiltz.
-Learned honor roll students earned a movie reward and watched “Call of the Wild.”
-Learned 21 of 23 seniors are on track to graduate; two are working on credit retrieval. Communication with their parents is ongoing.
-Learned February full-time equivalent student enrollment was 294.
