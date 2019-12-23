PATEROS – Pateros School Board members are considering whether to pursue switching to a four-day school week.
During its Dec. 18 meeting, the board learned five school districts in Washington were approved this year for a four-day school week.
Programs Director Scotti Wiltse presented information on what a four-day school week could look like and asked the board for comments on parameters they would require. If the board is agreeable, the concept would be taken to the community.
Ten four-day week slots will be open for the 2020-21 school year.
In other business, the board:
-Approved an overnight trip by the cheer squad to Wintercheer Classic in Sammamish on Jan. 11. Lodging will be paid from the associated student body cheer account. Other travel costs will be picked up by each cheerleader.
-Saw Superintendent Greg Goodnight swear in recently elected board members Marc Armstrong, Charles R. Miller and Chad Miller.
-Approved the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association high school track cooperative with Brewster High School.
-Approved career and technical education dual credit with Wenatchee Valley College for agriculture and natural science.
-Approved the career and technical education graduation pathway for basic agricultural science and natural resources. It still has to be approved by the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
-Named Grace Larsen as board chairwoman and Washington State School Directors Association legislative representative. Chad Miller was named vice chairman.
-Heard an update on the proposed sale of property in Methow to Okanogan-Douglas Fire District No. 15. A public hearing is planned but not yet scheduled.
-Had second and final readings on a new policy and procedure on gender-inclusive schools and revised policies and procedures on student discipline, and students and telecommunication devices.
-Heard a report on work teachers are doing in Learning Walks and Professional Learning Communities.
Learning Walks allow teachers to observe their peers in the classroom. Data is collected to track school-wide growth.
Professional Learning Communities allow teachers to meet in groups to address instructional and student needs. Notes from the meetings are shared between the groups, increasing communication and awareness among teachers.
Both are voluntary activities with almost 100 percent involvement of the certificated staff. Teachers were commended for doing much of the work on their lunch breaks.
-Heard a report from Goodnight on Pateros threat assessment procedure notebooks. The threat assessment plan is required by the state. The board approved the procedure.
-Had first readings on policies and procedures dealing with homeless students and their enrollment rights and services, use of tobacco nicotine products and delivery devices, family, medical and maternity leave, and rental or lease of district real property.
They also are considering declaring obsolete a policy and procedure dealing with student conduct expectations and reasonable sanctions.
-Learned the associated student body approved the 7 Second Club, a kindness-based group.
-Talked about district-owned real estate known as the eight-acre property. A baseball and softball facility has been proposed.
The next board meeting is set for 6 p.m. Jan. 27, 2020, in the school library, 344 W. Beach St.
