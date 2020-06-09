June 12 event combines online, drive and fireworks
PATEROS – A revised graduation plan for the class of 2020 was approved by the Pateros School Board during its May 26 meeting.
Board members met via the Zoom platform.
Graduation is scheduled for June 12. The new plan calls for three stages, starting with Zoom graduation at 7 p.m. with the capacity for 1,000 logins. A gallery drive for seniors and their immediate families to view yard signs of the graduates posted at specific locations will follow.
At 9:30 p.m., fireworks will be set off at Memorial Park.
School officials said they are required to ask that all participants to remain in their cars for the fireworks and gallery drive.
In other business the board:
-Accepted with regret the resignation of Jonathan McBride, kindergarten through 12th grade music/band teacher. Board member Marc Armstrong said he hopes McBride knows how much he contributed to the district and that the board wishes him the best.
-Approved a kindergarten through 12th grade showcase event, a combination open house, science fair and conferences in line with the Leader in Me program.
Presentations would be broken down according to grade level; class projects for kindergarten through fourth grade, small groups for grades five and six, and individual exhibits for grades seven to 12. Students exhibit or demonstrate something new each year.
The first event, tentatively scheduled for next spring, will provide an opportunity to show off student learning, according to the district.
-Approved a resolution for emergency waiver of high school graduation credits for seniors who were on track to graduate before the shutdown.
-Approved a resolution for an emergency waiver of school days and instructional hours because of COVID-19.
-Learned its food service department has prepared and delivered more than 14,000 meals to students since March 18, the day after the statewide school closure began.
-Learned the GEAR UP grant for high school students has been extended for the 2020-21 school year.
-Approved the 2020-21 class schedule and fee schedule.
-Approved a revised policy procedure for use of school facilities.
-Approved the continuous education plan in response to the COVID-19 school closure.
-Approved a resolution renewing the district’s membership in the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association.
-Learned the student intervention team has been supporting more than 14 percent of the district’s students with home visits to check in with the students.
-Learned Scotti Wiltse and Tom Robinson received North Central Washington Foundation grants for Leader in Me and advanced placement statistics class materials, respectively.
-Learned Payton Simpson and Ezekiel Poor won Brewster Masons bicycles in the reading drawing.
-Learned school library books continue to be checked out, thanks to librarian Pam Haley’s knowledge of students’ interests and reading levels.
-Learned Amy Stennes created a video of students expressing their appreciation for their teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week. The video can be viewed on the school’s website.
-Learned a steel building has been ordered for a covered play area. The district has received initial architectural plans for the mezzanine over the auxiliary gym. The maintenance department is pricing out the project. Construction is scheduled for summer 2021.
-Had first readings of new and revised policies and procedures dealing with opioid-related overdose reversal and associated student bodies.
-Acknowledged the temporary layoff of bus driver A.J. Barnett.
-Approved the salary schedule for certificated employees based on receiving a 1.6 percent cost of living increase from the state.
The next regular board meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Monday, June 29, in the school library unless there is a social distancing extension and then it will be conducted electronically.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.