PATEROS – Fall coaches were hired during the Pateros School Board’s July 26 meeting.
Coaches are Erik Romero, head high school football; Brevin Evenson, assistant high school football; Melanie Williams, head high school volleyball; Teagan Straub, assistant high school volleyball; Olivia Cronin, head high school soccer; Jessica Simmons head junior high girls’ basketball; Brandon Butler, head junior high football; Erika Varrelman, cheerleading.
In other business, the board:
-Heard a proposal to build a sports rink on a portion of the school district’s eight-acre parcel and Okanogan County Public Utility District property along the Columbia River. No decisions were made.
The district recently received a donation from Smith Excavating, Cashmere, to spread topsoil on the field. The board is exploring funding sources for further development of the field, said Superintendent Greg Goodnight.
-Learned Goodnight signed agreements with North Central Educational Service District for substitute services, Central Washington University for college in the high school, GEAR UP and a Visa business card addendum.
-Approved a revised policy dealing with qualifications of attendance and placement.
-Set 2021-22 board meetings for the last Monday of the month, except for December and May. Those meetings will be Dec. 16 and May 23, 2022, to avoid conflicts with winter break and Memorial Day, respectively.
-Heard a report on Pateros Alternative School.
-Renewed the contract for the Leader in Me program.
-Learned the projected ending fund balance is $450,000.
-Learned Pateros Education Association agreed to a 2 percent cost of living adjustment.
-Discussed the length of long-term leases.
-Set the next meeting for 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30, in the library and via Zoom.
A separate goal-setting workshop meeting was July 28.
