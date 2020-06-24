PATEROS – Pateros High School has announced scholarship and award winners in the class of 2020.
Lizbeth Gomez - Jolee Worshan Markham scholarship.
Ivan Ceniceros - John Taylor athletic memorial scholarship, PEA citizenship award, honor graduate, honors GPA 3.0-3.79, associate degree from Wenatchee Valley College, superintendent’s list 3.75-4.0.
Erich Joseph Foster – Principal’s list GPA 3.5-3.74.
Ethan Alexander Freels – Principal’s list GPA 3.5-3.74.
Marvely Hernandez – Associate degree from Wenatchee Valley College.
Kaitlynd Rose Russell – Honors program, high honors GPA 3.8-4.0, superintendent’s list GPA 3.75-4.0.
Katherine Solis-Carreon – Principal’s list GPA 3.5-3.74.
Ethan Jacob Wall – Associate degree from Wenatchee Valley College, principal’s list GPA 3.5-3.74.
Audy Alcaraz - PEA citizenship award.
Twelve-year seniors – Ivan Ceniceros, Jessica Alexis Contreras, Slade Jim Floyd Ginter, Debora Gutierrez Munoz, Marvely Hernandez, Monserrat Guadalupe Hernandez, Rodrigo Perez-Ascencion, Katherine Solis-Carreon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.