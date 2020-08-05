PATEROS – A reopening plan was approved by the Pateros School Board during its July 27 meeting.
The plan is considered a living document and will be revised as changes develop with COVID-19 protocols, said Superintendent Greg Goodnight, who presented the plan to the board.
It calls for in-person classes, but gives parents the option for online classes. If the state prohibits in-person classes, online classes would be offered to everyone.
Staff members are polling parents about preferences for their children’s schooling, with options being two days per week with the rest online, one week on and one week off, or online. Secondary parent are being asked how many want online school so the district can determine the capacity for five-day-per-week classes or a split schedule.
The plan addresses health requirements, statutory education requirements and expectations as identified by the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
According to the plan, priorities for reopening are:
-Healthy, safety and wellness.
-Equity.
-Face-to-face instruction.
-Communication.
-Academic progress.
The remaining time line calls for staff training for online platforms, social justice and character education Aug. 25-27; first day of school for first through 12th grade students Sept. 1, and first day of school for transitional kindergarten and kindergarten students Sept. 8.
Staff, students, volunteers and guests must wear cloth face coverings at school; students may wear face shields. The district recognizes that some people cannot wear face coverings because of medical conditions or other needs.
Staff and students will be checked for signs of illness at entry each day. Those who don’t pass the screening will be sent home; students at bus stops will be sent home and a follow-up call will be made to parents.
The district will ask students, staff, vendors, parents and guardians to stay home if they show symptoms of COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone with the illness in the past 14 days.
Physical distancing will be maintained and personal hygiene practices enforced. School building cleaning and disinfecting will be increased.
Anyone who develops symptoms while at school will be separated from others, asked to keep a mask on and sent home, according to the plan. Siblings of ill students also would report to the sick room.
Ventilation will be increased to maximize the amount of outside air entering school program areas, and outdoor learning and activities will be encouraged.
The plan also outlines conditions under which someone who has been sick may return.
Different spaces, such as the library, may be used for classrooms to ensure proper physical distancing. Elementary students would stay in classroom groupings for breakfast, lunch, physical education and recess.
Middle and high school students will have closed campuses. Breakfast and lunch will be provided in the lunchroom with seventh and eighth grades served separately, and high school students eating in classrooms.
Google Classroom will be used in all classes.
The district also plans to develop bus routes and loading plans for physical distancing, and maximize ventilation on buses. Hand sanitizer would be provided.
In other business, the board:
-Accepted the resignation of board member Charles R. Miller, who served in an at-large position.
Applications for the position will be available at www.pateros.org under “Our District” and “board of directors,” and also from the district office at 509-923-2751 Ext. 4.
Applicants must be U.S. citizens, live in the district and be qualified voters.
-Agreed to have a special meeting at 6 p.m. Aug. 10 for a board retreat. It will be in the school library, unless state mandates remain in place to have the meeting remotely.
-Approved revised policies and procedures dealing with accountability goals, animals as part of the instructional program, student immunizations and life-threatening health conditions, leave time for military, volunteer firefighters and emergency medical technicians/first responders, and allowable costs for federal programs.
-Agreed to have 2020-21 board meetings on the last Monday of the month, except for August, December and May, when meetings will be Aug. 24, Dec. 16 and May 24.
-Approved a one-year contract extension memorandum of understanding with the Classified Pateros Education Association. A state cost of living allowance is included.
-Was reminded the next board meeting will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 24 in the school library, unless the meeting must be held remotely.
