PATEROS – A series of virtual meetings is planned by the Pateros Chamber of Commerce to gauge interest in outdoor, pop-up market events.
The city has a facility suitable for such markets, according to the chamber. The Riverview Entertainment Center includes 27,000 square feet of space, free Wi-Fi, electric service, water and trash pickup.
Ideas for weekend markets themes include art exhibit and show, gun and sport, cars and campers, antiques, crafts and homemade items, pampered pets, vintage and retro, home and garden, fishing, locally grown and flea market. An evening market could include food trucks parked around the entertainment pavilion.
Such markets could appeal to businesses and e-businesses, those wanting to expand, regional vendors, entrepreneurs and community members, the chamber said.
Virtual meetings will be at 7 p.m. Dec. 1, 8 and 15. Login information will be at www.pateros.com under the “commerce” tab.
