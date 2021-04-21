PATEROS – Secondary school students will return to full-time, in-person instruction starting May 3.
Pateros School Board approved a full-time instruction plan during its March 29 meeting. Elementary students have been attending in person, full time for much of the school year.
Updated state COVID-19 distancing recommendations prompted the change for secondary students.
“All secondary students are invited to participate,” said Superintendent Greg Goodnight. “Parents may choose to enroll students in our online learning program as well.”
If the county’s COVID rate climbs above 200 new cases per 100,000 population per 14 days, the district is prepared to shift to six feet of distancing, Goodnight said.
As of April 15, the incidence rate was 119.4, according to Okanogan County Public Health.
Grade cohorts too large for their classrooms to provide the required six feet of physical distance would be moved to the library or split into two classes.
Music will have wind instrument practice outside to meet the required space between students, and some outdoor seating will be provided at lunch.
To make room for classes, district office personnel are moving to a home owned by the district at 125 N. Chris St. The building is adjacent to campus.
Goodnight said plans are in the works for senior celebrations such as the senior trip and graduation. Different plans will be provided to parents ahead of time, but the specific plan “might be communicated with short notice due to changing COVID rates,” he said.
Pateros has had no cases of COVID transmission at school, Goodnight said.
“Masking will be more important than ever to prevent COVID transmissions at school” with everyone returning full time, he said. “I am proud of the compliance of our students and staff.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.