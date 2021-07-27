Voters have until Aug. 3 to return ballots
PATEROS – The city is seeking voter approval of a 0.2 percent sales tax increase to fund transportation improvements.
Ballots have been sent by the Okanogan County Auditor’s Office. Deadline for returning them is Aug. 3.
The tax would generate an estimated $40,000 in annual revenue for 10 years. It would apply to goods and services; food, prescription drugs and some other items are exempt.
“City streets, alleys, sidewalks and gutters require continuous maintenance to remain safe and useable,” said an information sheet from the cities.
The money would go to a transportation benefit district created by the city in 2018. District funds can be used only to maintain and improve the city’s transportation infrastructure.
Potential projects are identified in the city’s six-year street plan, transportation element of the comprehensive plan, Americans with Disabilities Act transition plan and the park and recreation plan.
City council makes final decisions on transportation project plans, according to the fact sheet. The city would continue to seek federal and state funds for transportation projects, but must pay a share of the costs.
According to the city, Pateros has more than seven miles of roads, more than a half-mile of trail, more than a mile of sidewalks, more than 100 street and rail signs and more than 180 traffic signs. Transportation infrastructure is valued at around $23 million, with a typical street maintenance budget of $100,000-$125,000 per year.
Also on the Aug. 3 ballot:
-Douglas-Okanogan County Hospital District No. 1 – The district, which operates Three Rivers Hospital, is seeking renewal of a one-year levy approved by voters last year. The district is seeking $750,000, the same amount as last year.
The approved cost was 33 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.
-Pateros City Council position No. 1 – Candidates are Adam Fritz, Frank Herbert and Chantel R. Poole.
-Bridgeport School District director district No. 2 – Candidates are Walter Gomez, Juan R. Morales, Lorena Vazquez and Kathy (Katherine) Corbin.
-Nespelem School District director district No. 5 – Candidates are Nancy Armstrong-Montes, Patrick Morin Jr. and Val Vargas-Thomas.
-Lake Chelan School District director district No. 1 – Candidates are Stephanie Fuller, Cole Soreano and Brooke Isaak.
Voters have until Election Day to return their marked and signed ballots. Ballots that are mailed must be postmarked on or before Aug. 3.
The U.S. Postal Service recommends mailing ballots at least a week before the election, said the Washington Secretary of State’s office.
Ballots also may be dropped off at the auditor’s office or in official ballot drop boxes until 8 p.m. Aug. 3. In Okanogan County, drop boxes are at the Coulee Dam Town Hall, 300 Lincoln Ave.; outside the Colville tribal administration building, 21 Colville St., Nespelem; in Omak next to the police station, 8 N. Ash St., at 12 Tribes Resort Casino 18968 Highway 97; Oroville Police Station, 1105 Main St.; parking lot of 180 Pateros Mall, Pateros; in Riverside at 101 First St.; Tonasket City Hall, 209 S. Whitcomb Ave.; Twisp Town Hall, 110 E. Second St., and the Winthrop Barn, 51 Highway 20;
