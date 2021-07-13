PATEROS – Planning for the Pateros School District 2021-22 school year budget is underway, with a public hearing set for July 26.
The hearing will be at 5:45 p.m., with the regular board meeting following at 6 p.m. Both will be in Room 205 of the school, 344 Beach St., and via Zoom.
In other business June 28, the board:
-Has resumed in-person meetings with a remote option via Zoom. Seating is limited at the meetings, with availability on a first-come, first-served basis.
The next regular board meeting is set for 6 p.m. July 26 in Room 205 and via Zoom.
A board retreat special meeting will be at 6 p.m. July 28.
-Learned Superintendent Greg Goodnight signed an agreement for early childhood teaching strategies curriculum, a contract with North Central Educational Service District and another contract.
-Learned AP Advocates sent a letter of appreciation to staff member Tom Robinson recognizing him as a state advocate lead.
-Learned the first stage of the gym annex project has been delayed until next year.
-Agreed to provide transportation for Pateros students to swim lessons July 26-30 at the Brewster pool.
-Declared several items as surplus.
-Received a report from Bryan Visscher of Visscher Consulting about financing opportunities from the state.
-Had the first of two readings on a revised policy dealing with qualifications of attendance and placement.
-Hired Rileigh Riggan as a physical education and technology teacher, and Brandon Butler as junior high head football coach.
-Approved 2021-22 contracts for the superintendent and principal.
-Accepted the resignation of Jesse Villalobos, instructional para-professional, head high school boys’ soccer coach and head high school girls’ soccer coach.
-Learned June enrollment was 288 full-time equivalent students.
-Learned the district received a clean state audit report.
